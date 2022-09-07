The UK’s most talented woodworkers are to be put to the test once more in the second series of Handmade: Britain’s Best Woodworker

Mel Giedroyc will be back to host as a new group of woodworkers are challenged to craft beautiful and ambitious builds to exacting briefs.

Over a series of competitive rounds taking place in a stunning woodland setting, they will have their skills tested to the limits. Each episode will be centered around a ‘Big Build’ in which the contestants will have to create large and imaginative wooden structures and objects.

Handmade: Britain’s Best Woodworker S2. Pictured: (L-R) Judge Tom Dyckhoff, host Mel Giedroyc and judge Sophie Sellu.

Expert judges – entrepreneur and woodworking expert Sophie Sellu and design academic Tom Dyckhoff – scrutinise their designs, techniques and skills as the competitors are pushed to their limits, with only one crowned the winner.

The second series of Handmade: Britain’s Best Woodworker will start on Wednesday, 21 September at 8PM on Channel 4

A teaser of the opening episode shares: “In this first episode, Mel Giedroyc welcomes 10 of Britain’s top woodworking enthusiasts to the workshop, where they have just two days to saw, turn and joint their way to producing a dining table inspired by a country of their choice.

“The pressure is on to create something strong and beautiful that will impress the judges and keep them safe from elimination. The woodworkers also have the chance of a lifeline: the winner of the skills challenge is guaranteed survival if they can impress expert judges Sophie Sellu and Tom Dyckhoff with their veneer panelling.

“Who will carve out their place in the next round, and who will fail to make the cut?”

Britain’s Best Woodworker first premiered in 2021.

You can catch up with the first series online now via All 4 here.