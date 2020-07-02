Naked Attraction 'able to film a new series thanks to social distanced pods'

Channel 4's dating show Naked Attraction is set to begin filming a new series.

While other programmes are facing production problems in the era of social distancing, it's not proved a problem for Naked Attraction.

"Surprisingly Naked Attraction has a great Covid-19 format as standard," a source shared with The Sun newspaper this week.

They added: “Despite the fact contestants have to stand in a studio with no clothes on, they actually reveal themselves from behind disinfected glass pods which can be wiped down afterwards."

The insider said that singletons who are matched will go on socially distanced dates if restrictions are still in place when filming gets underway.

The daring dating show, hosted by fully clothed TV presenter Anna Richardson, sees the picker whittle down a group of six potential suitors, who are stood naked in a pod, one body part at a time, based on what they find least attractive.

Anna Richardson said of the show: “Naked Attraction is such an important series. It’s not just about being naked, it’s about acceptance, individuality and confidence. It’s brave and it’s out there, and I see that as a very positive thing.”

Naked Attraction airs on Channel 4.

You can catch up on past episodes online at All4.