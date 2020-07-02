There She Goes start date and cast as series 2 comes to BBC Two

There She Goes series 2 is on its way to BBC Two - here's all you need to know.

Originally premiering in 2018 on BBC Four, There She Goes is a comedy-drama based on the real life experiences of writers Shaun Pye and Sarah Crawford, whose daughter was born with an extremely rare and, to date, undiagnosed chromosomal disorder.

The series follows the day-to-day life of Rosie Yates, a severely learning disabled girl and her family; dad Simon, mum Emily and older brother Ben, as they cope with everyday situations like encouraging her to talk and persuading her that not every day is Christmas.

There She Goes series 2 start date

Series 2 of There She Goes begins on Thursday 9 July, 9.30pm on BBC Two and will air weekly.

The second season will have five episodes.

You'll be able to watch episodes online and catch up via BBC iPlayer.

There She Goes cast

The cast is led by Miley Locke as Rosie Yates; David Tennant as Simon Yates, Rosie's father; Jessica Hynes as Emily Yates, Rosie's mother; and Edan Hayhurst as Ben Yates, Rosie's older brother

Further cast are Ben Willbond as Chris and Maya Kelly as Ellie, the family's next door neighbours; and Philip Jackson as Grandad John.

Series 2 will be set 18 months on from the first, simultaneously focusing on Rosie at the ages of three and 11.

In the first episode, feeling totally outshone by Rosie’s amazing school teacher, Emily concentrates on trying to develop Rosie’s sign language. Meanwhile, Simon starts to worry that the other parents of children with special needs at the school look down on him.

In the early timeline, set in 2007, the results of Rosie’s first evaluation are in and Si and Em are told that she has an IQ of 47, putting her in the bottom 0.02% of the population. In the doctor’s view, she is severely learning disabled, and it is unlikely this will change as she gets older.

Following the news, Si and Em find it hard to talk to each other, with their relationship drifting apart as Si retreats into his backyard to smoke and drink alone and Em takes solace in the company of her eldest child Ben