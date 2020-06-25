Sky Cinema are launching a channel dedicated to animated movies

Sky Cinema is launching a brand new channel showing nothing but animated movies.

Sky Cinema Animation will launch on July 23 on Sky Cinema and Sky Cinema Pass on NOW TV.

Advertisements

The brand new permanent channel will be bursting with the latest and greatest family-friendly animated movies from blockbusters such as Angry Birds 2, The Secret Life of Pets 2 and How to Train Your Dragon 3 to fantastic movies families may not have discovered yet including Wonder Park, Spy Cat and Astro Kid.

"There’s plenty to choose from in this colourful line up, and some of the brightest, bravest and craziest characters to meet," Sky tease.

Titles available at launch will include:

Angry Birds 2 - The sequel to the 2016 hit based on the popular mobile game which sees Bird and Piggy Islands at risk once again from Zeta, the dastardly leader of Eagle Island.

Despicable Me 1 & 2 - With an array of feature-length Minions movies available at the fingertips, kids and parents alike can look forward to hours of wickedly funny entertainment from everybody’s favourite yellow alien troupe.

Advertisements

How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World - The latest instalment in the hit animated series follows Hiccup as he searches for a hidden dragon utopia.

The Secret Life of Pets 2 - Perfect for young animal lovers, this sequel to the Secret Life of Pets sees Max and his pet friends return for an exciting new adventure, meeting an array of fun new characters such as sheepdog Rooster (Harrison Ford).

Lego Movie 2 - The heroes of Bricksburg are back in an action-packed comedy sequel as they fight to protect their city from invaders. Fans of real-life LEGO will love this caped crusade!

Birds of a Feather - This heart-warming tale sees Manou's world get turned upside down as he becomes the hero he was always destined to be.

Wonder Park - In an amazing theme park, the imagination of a young girl named June comes alive. However, after her mother becomes ill, June begins to alienate herself from Wonderland and must pull out all the stops to save it.

Advertisements

Astro Kid - Separated from his parents, a young boy lands on an unexplored planet. With the help of a survival robot, he'll have to hold out until rescued.

Picture credit: © 2013 Universal Studios.

More on: Sky TV