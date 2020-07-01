New movies on Sky Cinema in July: Frozen 2, IT: Chapter Two, Ad Astra and more

Here's a run down of new movie releases coming to Sky Cinema and Sky Cinema Pass on NOW TV in July.

New premiere highlights for Sky Cinema this month include Frozen 2, IT: Chapter Two, The Goldfinch, Bad Education, Ad Astra, Charlie’s Angels (2019) and Buffaloed.

Plus, Sky Cinema will be bringing a collections of Star Wars and Blockbuster films to its service.

Here's what's new on on Sky Cinema and Sky Cinema Pass on NOW TV in July

New movies on Sky Cinema this July

Frozen 2 – 3rd July - The sequel to the hit 2013 animated movie follows Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, Olaf, and Sven as they journey beyond Arendelle to discover the origin of Elsa's magical powers.

IT: Chapter Two – 10th July - Twenty-seven years after the Losers Club defeated Pennywise, he has returned to terrorize the town of Derry once more. Now adults, the Losers have long since gone their separate ways. However, people are disappearing again, so Mike calls the others home.

The Goldfinch – 4th July - Based on the novel of the same name, a troubled young man, played by Ansel Elgort, enters the world of art forgery, years after his mother was killed at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Buffaloed – 6th July - When an acceptance letter to the school of her dreams arrives, Peg Dahl (Zoey Deutch) quickly realizes the impossibility of paying tuition. One scalping scheme, stint in prison, and chance phone conversation with a debt collector later changes everything.

Bad Education – 11th July - Hugh Jackman and Allison Janney star in this movie inspired by a real-life scandal. Bad Education follows superintendents of a school district on the verge of the nation's top spot, who become caught up in an embezzlement scheme that threatens to destroy all they've built.

Ad Astra – 17th July - Brad Pitt is astronaut Roy McBride who travels to the outer edges of the solar system to find his missing father and unravel a mystery that threatens the survival of our planet. His journey will reveal secrets that challenge the nature of human existence and our place in the cosmos.

Luce – 19th July - When a star student writes a disturbing essay, his parents - who adopted him from war-torn Eritrea as a child - and his teacher must dramatically re-assess him in this thriller starring Naomi Watts and Octavia Spencer.

Charlie’s Angels (2019) – 31st July - Director Elizabeth Banks takes the helm as the next generation of fearless Charlie's Angels take flight. Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska are working for the mysterious Charles Townsend, whose security and investigative agency has expanded internationally.

Star Wars Collection – 29th June – 5th July - Featuring Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, Star Wars: A New Hope, Star Wars: Return of the Jedi

Blockbusters Collection – 6th July to 19th July - This collection showcases a selection of the best box-office breaking titles on Sky Cinema, with each film having grossed over $400m at the worldwide box office including ET, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Avengers Endgame, Bohemian Rhapsody, Twilight, Titanic, Ocean’s Eleven, The Secret Life of Pets 2, Interstellar, Fast & Furious: Hobbes & Shaw.

Sky Cinema is available on Sky Q, On Demand and Sky Cinema Pass on NOW TV in July

