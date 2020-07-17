The Other One cast and how to watch new BBC One comedy online

The Other One is the brand new comedy on BBC One - here's all you need to know.

Fresh from a one-off pilot back in 2017, the sitcom has been given a seven-part full series which aired this summer.

Episodes started on on TV Friday 5 June at 9pm on BBC One and will continue weekly on Friday nights for seven episodes, concluding on July 17.

You can also watch the whole series online as a boxset on BBC iPlayer HERE with the all seven episodes available to binge.

The Other One cast

The Other One stars Siobhan Finneran (Downton Abbey, Happy Valley) as Marilyn, Rebecca Front (The Thick of It, War and Peace) as Tess, Ellie White (Inside No 9, The Windsors) as Cathy Walcott, Lauren Socha (Misfits, Catastrophe) as Cat and Amit Shah (Hospital People, Stag, W1A) as Marcus.

The show a comedy about what happens when you discover your dead dad has a secret family, and you now have a brand new sister.

A synopsis teases: "The Other One is a narrative comedy about a girl called Catherine Walcott. And another girl called Catherine Walcott. Sisters who had no idea the other existed until their father drops dead.

"This is a love story to siblings, mothers and crap dads. Throughout the series our four leading women try to make sense of their newly found sisters and sort-of-step-mums.

The series was created and written by Holly Walsh (Motherland, Dead Boss) and Pippa Brown (Psychobitches, Bad Education).

Pippa Brown said: "It's always incredibly exciting watching a show evolve from an idea to having six scripts, to being on set, to being in the edit - and now it just feels incredibly scary putting it out in to the world.

"It was such a laugh writing with Holly and we hoped that if we were laughing at some of the scenarios we were putting our characters through that other people might find them funny too."

Holly Walsh added: "I know it’s a cliché to say it, but there were points where I really had to pinch myself, seeing our incredible cast doing the jokes we’d written in my attic. I still have our original outlines on my white board up there – I can’t quite bring myself to wipe them off.

"It seems like such a massive journey from those first notes to what we finished up with.

"It was very much a collaborative show, that’s what I’m most proud of. We worked with great HODs and crew and I feel like everyone got what we were trying to make."