Giovanna Fletcher & Nigel Clarke to host The Baby Club at Home on CBeebies

CBeebies’ hit The Baby Club has announced a new spin-off starting this weekend.

The Baby Club at Home will air on CBeebies at 9:25AM on 6 June.

Advertisements

Giovanna Fletcher and Nigel Clarke will host the show from their own homes.

BBC say that the bespoke mini episodes will "bring fun, music and entertainment to parents and babies across the nation.

"The Baby Club At Home offers parents a host of nursery rhymes, catchy songs and creative ideas for activities to do together at home."

Hosted alternately by Giovanna Fletcher and Nigel Clarke, the six-minute episodes aim to support parents who need a trusted source of encouragement and advice at this time more than ever.

The Baby Club at Home will be on CBeebies every Saturday and Sunday for 10 weeks. The series also features self-shot footage of families from across the country joining in the activities and sing-a-longs, so parents could even spot themselves while watching.

Giovanna Fletcher said: “To be able to still bring some joy and support for parents across the country during this time means the world to me and I have absolutely loved seeing the little ones enjoying themselves in the self-shot footage too!”

Nigel Clarke added: “It is so important to give parents somewhere to turn to for ideas and encouragement during these strange times and I’m really proud to be a part of it. It was actually a lot of fun to film this from home, so I hope parents and their babies have a blast joining in.”

The Baby Club at Home will be on CBeebies at 9.25am from 6 June.

Episodes from series one and two of The Baby Club can also be watched on BBC iPlayer now.