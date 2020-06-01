Peter Crouch: Save Our Summer air date and first guests confirmed

Peter Crouch's new entertainment series is coming to BBC One this weekend - here's all you need to know.

Peter Crouch: Save Our Summer will be coming to screens soon, in the absence of live sport and the Euros.

The BBC say the series "is set to be a one-stop shop of summery entertainment led by former professional footballer and national hero Peter Crouch".

He'll be joined by multi-talented TV and BBC Radio 1 presenter Maya Jama and comedy supremo Alex Horne and his band the Horne Section broadcasting live from his studio hub, with the trio "intent on giving the ensconced British public a little bit of all the big summer events that have been taken away."

Episodes will feature special musical performances, celebrity guests and a "sporting tournament like no other".

The first instalment of Peter Crouch: Save Our Summer will air at 9:15pm, BBC One, Saturday 6th June.

Guests joining the hosts in episode one include former professional footballer Rio Ferdinand and comedian Chris Ramsay.

Meanwhile, Mo Farah and Ellie Simmonds join Peter for this week’s sporting tournament and watch as Peter takes on one of his biggest challenges yet with Jermaine Jenas...skydiving!

Plus, there will also be a performance from Serge Pizzorno.

You can watch a trailer from the series below...

The BBC add of the show: "Using the full scope of communication technology and the hosts showbiz-heavy phonebook, Peter Crouch: Save Our Summer will take advantage of everyone being stuck at home to remotely bring audiences live music, replacement sports action, exclusive comedy, celebrity guests, interactive audience fun and VT adventures from all over the country - and beyond.

"An entertainment show like no other for a time like no other, the series picks up where the cancelled festivals, tournaments and gatherings left off and takes a running jump into the night.

"So sit back with Peter, Maya, Alex and his band plus a host of other special guests and get ready to party for a summer like no other. Besides, who needs a studio audience, anyway?"