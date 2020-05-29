Kate & Koji set to return to ITV with a second series

Kate & Koji is reportedly set to return to ITV for a second series.

Sitcom Kate & Koji centres around a working-class woman who runs an old-fashioned café in a seaside town and who develops a strong, if sometimes volatile, friendship with an asylum-seeking African doctor.

The first outing of the ITV comedy this Spring proved a huge hit with viewers and now a follow up is said to be in the works.

The show stars Golden Globe winner Brenda Blethyn as Kate, the owner of a seaside cafe who forms an unexpected and sparky friendship with Koji, an African asylum seeker, played by Jimmy Akingbola.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “It’s a show with an unusual setting and character dynamic but it’s still gained a terrific audience, with the first episode in March attracting five million viewers.

“Though it’s probably helped by Brenda having such a devoted following thanks to playing no-nonsense detective DCI Vera Stanhope.”

It's reported that bosses hope to film and air a new series in 2021, lockdown and social distancing restrictions permitting.

Also on the cast for the first series were Blake Harrison, Barbara Flynn and Meera Syal.