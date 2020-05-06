Michael McIntyre to look back at the best moments from his Big Show in new series

Michael McIntyre is to take a look back at the best moments from his Big Show in a new series.

Michael McIntyre’s Big Laughs is a new four-part series.

Advertisements

BBC teased: "Relive the big stars, big laughs and big surprises on Saturday night’s as Michael McIntyre takes a look back at some of the best moments from his Big Show in Michael McIntyre’s Big Laughs coming soon to BBC One.

'The show will revisit some of the most memorable surprises and pranks on celebrities and the audience. From the shocked look on Judge Rinder’s face as he’s woken from his sleep to play the Midnight Gameshow to unforgettable Send to All’s including Danny Dyer, Holly Willoughby, Olly Murs and more. "

Michael McIntyre said “I hope people enjoy watching the best bits from the last five series of the Big Show. Although there are many hilarious Send to All’s and surprises, my favourite part was seeing my hair when it was cut professionally before my wife took over!”

Kate Phillips, Controller of BBC Entertainment added: “We all need big laughs, especially during times like these, and I’m so pleased Michael will be reliving some of the Big Show’s most memorable moments on BBC One.”

Michael McIntyre’s Big Laughs will air over four, hour-long episodes.

An air date is to be confirmed.