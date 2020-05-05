Celebrity Gogglebox USA will arrive on E4 this month (May), it has been announced.

The all star series from across the pond will feature celebrities including Meghan Trainor, Rob Lowe and Raven-Symoné with further names to be announced.

Advertisements

Celebrity Gogglebox USA will start on E4 on the 13th May at 9pm and will run for ten episodes.

As always, episodes will also be available to stream on All 4.

The hour long episodes will dive straight into the news and events on television, that are currently taking America by storm. Much like the Gogglebox we know and love, the celebrities will share insightful, funny and sometimes emotional critiques of the most popular and topical TV shows and news stories all from the comfort of their own sofas.

A teaser reads: "Attention Gogglers – the show which sees the sharpest armchair critics share their thoughts on the best of recent telly, is to head across the pond and step into the homes of a selection of familiar celebrity faces.

"We’ll hear opinions from a cracking list of famous faces and their families including Rob Lowe, Meghan Trainor, Joe Buck, Raven-Symoné, Master P and Romeo, JoJo Siwa, Steve Wozniak, Curtis Stone, and Robert and Kym Herjavec."

Further names are to be revealed in the coming days.

Karl Warner, Controller of E4 said: “Gogglebox is the constant comfort everyone’s loving at the moment and I’m thrilled we’re able to offer America’s take on it with some of its biggest stars exclusively on E4 and All 4.”

Advertisements

For now, you can watch UK's own Celebrity Gogglebox series online here.

Those featuring on the special series include Rylan Clark-Neal to Denise van Outen, Kelly Osbourne, Nick Grimshaw, Laurence and Emilia Fox, and both Chris Eubanks.

Meanwhile, the main series of Gogglebox continues at 9PM on Channel 4.