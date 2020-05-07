Why Holly Willoughby quit Celebrity Juice after 12 years on the ITV2 series

Holly Willoughby is quitting Celebrity Juice after more than 10 years.

Holly has been a team captain on the ITV2 series, hosted by Keith Lemon, since it launched in 2008.

She took to social media on Sunday (May 3) to announce she was stepping down from the show.

Holly wrote: "Thank you @celebjuiceofficial for 12 years of fantastic chaos... I can’t quite believe what we’ve done and how quick that time has gone.

"Thank you to you all for watching..we’ve always had the loudest and best audiences.

"Also a huge thank you to @itv2 for believing in the show in the first place and for all of your support...Over the years the production team has changed, however to anyone lucky enough to have worked on the show, they will know that we really do have the best time, it’s never felt like work and always been to me like a night out."

She added: "Thank you for all your ingenious ideas and hard work...all good things must come to an end and nothing lasts forever...It’s time for me to hand over my team captain seat to some lucky lucky person... whoever that is, know you are about to get one of the best jobs in telly working with one of comedies [email protected]"

Keith posted a tribute to Holly on Instagram.

He wrote: "Love this woman. What an incredible sport. Always willing to get her hands dirty and join in. One of the boys but all woman. A wicked sense of humour and very easy to look at. Don’t look into her eyes though, cos she can make you do anything. What a lady! King of the ladies! The queen of the milk beasts!

"The one and only @hollywilloughby face of an angel but can have the potty mouth of... well me I guess. Super rad! Super nice! My mate! I salute all your wonderfulness. Massive hugs x"

Holly's exit follows fellow original team captain Ferne Cotton stepping down in 2018.

She was replaced by Paddy McGuinness and more recently Mel B alongside host Keith.

The current series of Celebrity Juice airs Thursday nights at 10PM on ITV2.

Once episodes air you'll be able to watch online and catch up via the ITV Hub.

Meanwhile, episodes from past series as well as unseen bits are available to buy on DVD.