Brassic series 2 air date confirmed as hit Sky comedy returns

Sky's hit comedy drama Brassic is back for Series 2 and the start date has been confirmed.

The show, co-created by Joseph Gilgun and BAFTA-winning writer Danny Brocklehurst, originally premiered last year.

A six-part second series is coming to TV screens this Spring, starring Joseph Gilgun, Michelle Keegan, Damien Molony, Ryan Sampson, Tom Hanson, Aaron Heffernan, Parth Thakerar, and Dominic West.

Brassic series 2 air date

Season 2 of Brassic will start on Sky One from Thursday 7 May with all episodes made immediately available via streaming service NOW TV.

Series two picks up with the gang of friends just a few months later and sees them reunite for even bigger and bolder misadventures around the fictious rural Lancashire town of Hawley.

Joining Gilgun as Vinnie, the returning cast includes ambitious single mum Erin (Michelle Keegan), Vinnie’s best mate Dylan (Damien Molony), champion kebab eater Cardi (Tom Hanson), Ash (Aaron Heffernan), the son of a family of fighting Travellers, the sexually liberated Tommo (Ryan Sampson), and garage owner JJ (Parth Thakerar).

Meanwhile new faces joining the cast including John Thomson (Cold Feet) and Bill Paterson (Fleabag), as well as the return of Dominic West as Vinnie’s blundering GP.

In the first episode of season 2, Vinnie has been hiding out in his weed shed since faking his own death to escape from local gangster Terrance McCann. Tommo and Erin need his help and try to lure him out of hiding with a new business proposition and together with the lads they plot to rob a travelling circus.

With the help of a disgruntled clown, Mr Popov played by John Thomson, the gang aim to make this theft a ‘roaring’ success...

Season 2 of Brassic comes after it was revealed that the debut series was the best performing launch for a Sky original comedy in seven years.