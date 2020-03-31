Who's replacing Matt Baker on The One Show as he steps down after nine years

The BBC has announced who will be replacing Matt Baker on The One Show.

Matt Baker is stepping down from The One Show after nine years as presenter, with his last episode on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

However he won't be replaced permanently, the BBC has revealed.

Instead, a rotating line up of guest presenters will join Matt's former co-host Alex Jones.

The BBC said: "We are drawing on our existing family of presenters - made up of men and women - to present alongside Alex Jones.

Those joining Alex are expected to include Patrick Kielty, Amol Rajan and Chris Ramsey.

Matt first announced he was leaving the show in December.

He said at the time: “I’ve loved that the One Show has been such a big part of my life for the last nine years.

"It’s been brilliant to showcase the eclectic mix of Britain, meet incredible people along the way and witness so many lives changed with the annual Rickshaw Challenge for Children in Need.

"I’d like to thank all those I’ve worked with over the years and especially you the viewer for showing me so much support during my time on the green sofa.

"I’m continuing with Countryfile and BBC Sport and excited about other opportunities that come my way but most of all I’m looking forward to having dinner with my family and being able to put my kids to bed.”

The One Show typically airs Monday-Friday nights at 7PM on BBC One.

You can watch episodes online and catch up via BBC iPlayer.