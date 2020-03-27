ITV to add every match Euro 96 to ITV Hub to watch online

You'll be able to watch Euro 96 online for free this May thanks to ITV Hub.

With this year's Euro 2020 tournament postponed for a year, the ITV Hub has raided its archives to provide football fans with a slice of sports nostalgia as the platform unearths every match from Euro 96.

Streaming online from May, ITV Hub will take a trip down sporting memory lane and will air all 31 games from one of the most closely contested tournaments in recent history.

ITV4 will also play out the five games that featured the England football team in some of their most memorable head to heads, as well as the final between Germany and the Czech Republic.

ITV say: "Football fans will be able to relive the drama from the epic Summer of ’96, during which host nation England fought to bring the trophy back home, with a squad made up of sporting legends Alan Shearer, David Seaman, Paul Gascoigne, Sol Campbell and Teddy Sheringham.

"1996 was the last time England reached the semifinals of the European Championships and remains fondly remembered thanks to Baddiel and Skinner and The Lightning Seeds’ chart-topping anthem Three Lions (Football’s Coming Home)."

Paul Mortimer, Head of Digital Channels & Acquisitions, ITV said “Nothing brings the country together like Euro fever, and with this year’s tournament postponed to 2021, we’re giving our audience a chance to relive one of the all-time great sporting events, Euro ’96.

"Thanks to the ITV Hub and ITV4, there’ll be no shortage of vintage football classics for fans to indulge in over the next few months.”