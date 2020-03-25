Two Pints Of Lager And A Packet Of Crisps won't be back any time soon

Despite the rumours, classic BBC sitcom Two Pints Of Lager And A Packet Of Crisps won't be returning any time soon.

Hot on the heels of Gavin & Stacey's new BBC One special at Christmas, another cult comedy had been tipped for a comeback.

Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps originally ran on BBC Two and BBC Three between 2001 and 2011, starring Will Mellor, Ralf Little, Natalie Casey, Sheridan Smith and Kathryn Drysdale.

Created by Susan Nickson, the show revolved around the lives of the five twenty-somethings in Runcorn and aired more than 80 episodes in total.

Although there's been hope from fans of a reunion, cast member Will - who played Gaz Wilkinson in the sitcom - says it won't be happening.

He explained: "Sheridan [Smith] just won’t talk about it. She’s not spoken to me for about three years now. It’s like she just won’t pick up the phone about it. There is just no point in going down that route.

“I don’t know what happened, we last spoke about three, maybe four years ago and since then she wouldn't return to my calls or text messages at all."

Will told The Morning After podcast with Paul Danan: "I know she's been going through difficult times. I wanted to be there but she’s just not interested so there is no point in going there.

“We can’t get a Two Pints reunion together without her.”

Rather than a TV special, Will announced he and former star Ralf Little - who played Jonny Keogh - have reunited to record an audio podcast.

Called Two Pints With Will and Ralf, Will revealed: "We're just going to put it out in bits and bobs. Me and him sat in a pub talking about the old days."

You can currently watch all episodes of Two Pints Of Lager And A Packet Of Crisps on BBC iPlayer here.