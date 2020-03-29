The Nest cast and spoilers from thrilling new BBC One drama

The Nest is the brand new drama now airing on BBC One - here's all you need to know.

Described as an "emotional thriller about love and money, and the price of being able to buy whatever you want", the five-part series follows a wealthy couple and a teenage girl as they make a pact that will change all of their lives forever.

The series is written by Bafta and RTS Award-winning Nicole Taylor and stars Martin Compston and Sophie Rundle alongside newcomer Mirren Mack.

The Nest air date

The Nest started on Sunday, March 22 at 9PM on BBC One and continues weekly.

The series will last for five episodes airing Sunday nights at 9PM on BBC One.

You'll be able to watch episodes online and catch up on BBC iPlayer.

The Nest cast

Martin Compston and Sophie Rundle play couple Dan and Emily with Mirren Mack as 18 year-old Kaya.

Also in the confirmed cast are Shirley Henderson (Stan And Ollie, Happy Valley), Katie Leung (Strangers, Chimerica), David Hayman (Hatton Garden, Fisherman’s Friends), Fiona Bell (Shetland, Acceptable Risk) and James Harkness (The Victim, Wild Rose).

Completing the ensemble cast are Bailey Patrick (London Kills, Good Omens), Kate Dickie (Game Of Thrones, The Witch), Paul Brannigan (The Angels’ Share, Under The Skin) and Samuel Small (So Awkward, Game Of Thrones), Liz Ewing (Gentleman’s Relish, Taggart) and Christine Bottomley (End Of The F**king World, Back To Life).

What's The Nest all about?

The BBC tease of the new series: "How far would you go to have a baby? Martin Compston, Sophie Rundle and Mirren Mack star in this emotional thriller about love, trust and the true cost of buying whatever you want."

In the second episode, three months pregnant, Kaya (Mirren Mack) is living with Dan (Martin Compston) and Emily (Sophie Rundle), but it is becoming increasingly clear that Kaya has secrets - and she is not the only one.

Souter (David Hayman) needs Dan’s full attention of the business, but Dan’s growing concerns about Kaya are proving to be a distraction, as is young and ambitious journalist Eleanor (Katie Leung), who is convinced there’s a story to be found behind Dan’s meteoric rise.

When the death of Jaya’s next door neighbour Doddy (Paul Brannigan) makes front page news, events begin to unravel. Emily worries for the baby, as Kaya spirals out of control.

Panicked by Kaya’s behaviour, Dan starts to question what he really knows about the girl he’s invited into his home.