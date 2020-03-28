Ant and Dec to host Saturday Night Takeaway from their homes

Ant and Dec will host the latest episode of Saturday Night Takeaway from their homes tonight.

Last week's episode (March 28) was the first in the show's history to air without an audience due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

And while SNT will be back this Saturday, the reduced hour-long episode will be pre-recorded.

Hosts Ant and Dec announced at the end of last week's episode: "We will be back next Saturday at 7pm, we won't be live."

They added on social media ahead of tonight's instalment: "That’s settled then.. this week we’ll be doing @itvtakeaway on the telly... from both our houses! 📺🏡 (Suits for you at home are optional!)"

This week's Saturday Night Takeaway features the finale of Men in Brown and some of Ant & Dec's favourite SNT moments including Richard Madeley's 2015 I'm A Celebrity...Get Out Of Me Ear.

Speaking on This Morning on ITV last week, the Geordie duo revealed their decision to continue on with the show without an audience.

They said: "We wanted to do the show to put a smile on people's faces, we might not be able to do another one.

"We don't know, we just want to get on air, have some fun, and hope that you'll all enjoy it too."

The pair added: "For as long as we are allowed, and as long as we are able, we will try to bring you a show."

Last weekend's show saw Bradley Walsh get tricked AGAIN by Ant and Dec.

The new Undercover feature focusing on the star of The Chase, and this week it finally aired.

The pair were seen taking over a recording of the hit ITV gameshow, setting the questions and secretly talking to the contestants and Chaser via secret ear pieces.

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway continues on ITV at 7PM on Saturday nights.

Following this weekend's show will be the start of a new series of In For A Penny with Stephen Mulhern.

You're be able to watch episodes live and catch up on both shows online via the ITV Hub.