Saturday Night Takeaway 'crisis talks' over future of the series amid coronavirus outbreak

Ant and Dec are reportedly in crisis talks about the future of this year's Saturday Night Takeaway.

The series returned to screens for 2020 after a year off but the ongoing coronavirus outbreak has forced changes to future episodes.

Already the show has cancelled its planned epic finale in Florida, which was set to be held at Walt Disney World.

With the UK government now advising against all but necessary social contact, the series is unlikely to continue as planned.

A source shared with The Sun newspaper: “[Ant and Dec] have mooted the idea of keeping the audience away and going ahead with the show and most of their usual skits, like ‘Undercover’ and ‘Men In Brown.’

“But while this could work, Ant and Dec know the show survives and thrives from the audience participation. It’s the public who bring the party atmosphere to the studio.

“Every week they’ve been sending Fleur East and Andy Peters out on location and that could be coming to an end."

They added: "The last thing anyone wants is to pull the plug on the show so they’re trying to think outside of the box in a bid to make it work.”

Last Saturday's episode saw Ant and Dec announce a change to this year's final.

During the live episode, the pair explained: "Nothing is more important than people's health and unfortunately that means we won't be able to bring our live final from Florida.

"However Walt Disney World and Virgin Holidays have said that everyone who has been offered a place on the plane will be able to fly out at a later date.

"Even better, they've said we can still give out more places so we're going to do just that and put a smile back on people's faces."

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway is currently scheduled to return on March 21 at 7PM.

Bradley Walsh is the first ever double victim of an Undercover as Ant & Dec take cause mayhem on an episode of The Chase.

You can watch episodes online and catch up with the ITV Hub.