Quiz is the brand new drama coming to ITV this Spring - here's all you need to know.

Quiz is a three-part series based on the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? cough scandal.

It will tell how Major Charles Ingram, his wife Diana and an accomplice, Tecwen Whittock, who was sitting in the audience, were accused of cheating their way to a million pounds on what was, the most popular game show on earth in 2001.

The couple stood trial for conspiring by coughing during the recording to signify the correct answers to the multiple choice questions posed to the Major by host, Chris Tarrant.

Quiz will air in three consecutive nights at 9PM on ITV between Monday, April 13 and Wednesday, April 15.

Quiz cast

Directed by globally renowned director, Stephen Frears (A Very English Scandal, Florence Foster Jenkins, Philomena, The Queen) Quiz will star Matthew Macfadyen as Major Charles Ingram, Michael Sheen as TV presenter, Chris Tarrant and Sian Clifford as Diana Ingram.

Joining them are Mark Bonnar as Celador Television Chairman, Paul Smith, Helen McCrory as Sonia Woodley QC, Michael Jibson as Tecwen Whittock and Aisling Bea as ITV Entertainment Commissioner, Claudia Rosencrantz.

Completing the cast are:

Adrian Pollock (Trystan Gravelle)

David Liddiment (Risteard Cooper)

David Briggs (Elliot Levey)

Nicola Howson (Jasmyn Banks)

Ruth Settle (Seraphina Beh)

Nicholas Hilliard QC (Nicholas Woodeson)

Kevin Duff (Andrew Leung)

Kerry the Floor Manager (Maggie Service)

Paddy Spooner (Jeremy Killick)

Arthur Pollock (Tony Turner)

The drama is written by playwright, James Graham, (Brexit: An Uncivil War, Ink, This House, Labour of Love) and is based on his stage show of the same name.

Quiz episodes and spoilers

Episode 1 - Monday, April 13

Major Charles Ingram doesn’t even like quizzes... but for his wife Diana, and brother-in-law Adrian, knowing the answer is a way of life. When television producer Paul Smith puts everything on the line to make ITV quiz show and overnight sensation ‘Who Wants to be a Millionaire?’ a much-loved pub-quiz hobby turns into outright obsession. As Diana and Adrian’s repeated attempts to get into in the hotseat fall short, all eyes turn to an unsuspecting Charles to win the million-pound prize. Meanwhile, the repeated reappearance of middle-class, professional quizzers has not gone unnoticed by the ITV team and Paul makes a vow to stop them by any means necessary.

Episode 2 - Tuesday, April 14

At last, it is Charles Ingram’s turn in the hallowed hotseat. The first night is disastrous. Two lifelines down when the buzzer goes, Diana determines that they need a new strategy. It is only when Tecwen Whittock, a fellow quiz-fanatic and acquaintance of Adrian and Diana, develops a cough in the audience the following night, that Charles’ fortunes begin to change. As Charles stumbles and about-turns his way to a million, the production team grow suspicious - is this man a genius or a cheat? Sure enough their suspicions lead them to a damning a pattern of coughs on the studio recording and the Ingrams are arrested.

Episode 3 - Wednesday, April 15

Persecuted and hounded by the public and press - Charles, Diana and Tecwen head to court. At first it seems the case for the prosecution is a fait accompli, but as the case for the defence gets underway, the jury learn there is far more to the story than they know. Alas, when faced with a fifty fifty question, they return with a verdict of guilty. Paul Smith triumphs over those who sought to hack his life’s work, but victory does not taste as sweet as he might have imagined. The Ingrams return to a life in tatters to find that, despite losing everything, their love for one another remains.

Quiz airs at 9PM on ITV between Monday, April 13 and Wednesday, April 15.

Episodes are available to watch online on catch up via the ITV Hub.