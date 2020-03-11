Little Mix The Search will be hosted by Chris Ramsey

Chris Ramsey has been announced as host of new BBC One series Little Mix The Search

The series will welcome singers to become members of all-female, all-male or mixed bands mentored by Little Mix's Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

Those groups will also get help and support from expert vocal coaches, song writers, producers and stylists.

Chris Ramsey is set to host the live shows of the brand new entertainment show Little Mix The Search which is coming to BBC One this spring.

Fresh from having reached the semi-finals of Strictly Come Dancing, the critically acclaimed stand-up comedian and award-winning podcaster will be appearing alongside global superstars Little Mix as they search for incredibly talented singers to become members of bands.

Chris said: “Since the moment I heard their first single, I knew I wanted to be the fifth member of Little Mix... sadly it looks like I’m going to have to settle for just hosting their new show with them!”

Little Mix added: “We’re so happy Chris has come on board to present The Search.

"He’s genuinely one of the funniest people we know and he’ll bring loads of his South Shields charm to the show. We can’t wait.”

Little Mix The Search will see the multi-award winning group, AKA Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, creating bands and becoming mentors to a new wave of talent.

The singers who make it into new bands will live together and gain access to Little Mix’s inner circle who have contributed to their phenomenal success, including vocal coaches, song writers and producers.

Little Mix The Search is coming to BBC One and BBC iPlayer in Spring 2020.

It's been reported that the show will run for eight weeks starting with pre-recorded auditions on BBC One on Saturday nights in April.

Four rounds of live shows will then follow in May.