Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway is back this weekend with Craig David taking part in Get Out Of Me Ear.

Episode 3 of the new series will see chart topping star Craig David follow Ant & Dec's every instruction as he faces I'm A Celebrity...Get Out Of Me Ear.

Craig David will be on the hunt for a new personal assistant, grilling the prospective employees in a series of interviews.

You can watch a first look at Craig David on Saturday Night Takeaway below...

Ant and Dec return at 7PM on ITV this weekend for another action-packed Saturday Night Takeaway crammed full of big surprises, stunts and musical performances.

Radio 1 DJ Greg James is in the studio as Star Guest Announcer.

Jax Jones and Ella Henderson will be live to open the show with a bang as they perform their new song, while the hosts face a dance battle in an epic End Of The Show Show with Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions winners Twist & Pulse.

Plus, Stephen Mulhern returns for Ant vs Dec Goes Global and one lucky audience member will play to Win The Ads.

Also, there will be a brand new instalment of new mini-series 'Men in Brown' as the pair continue on their mission to track down which mystery celebrity has ‘The Squits’.

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway airs at 7PM on Saturday nights on ITV.

You can watch episodes online via ITV Hub.