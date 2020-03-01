Liar series 1 recap: What happened ahead of the series 2 premiere

Series 2 of Liar arrives on Monday - here's your quick recap of series 2.

The first series of Liar told the story of a night that changed the lives of Laura Nielson (Joanne Froggatt) and Andrew Earlham (Ioan Gruffudd) forever.

In the show, Joanne Froggatt plays Laura, a smart and dedicated teacher who found herself on a date with Andrew (Ioan Gruffudd), a renowned surgeon whose son is a pupil at Laura’s school.

The shocking first series revealed Andrew to be a serial rapist who had drugged and assaulted a number of women, including Laura who was intent on exposing his crimes.

However in one final twist, the final episode of the last series concluded with the discovery of Andrew Earlham’s murdered body.

You can watch a 2-minute recap of series 1 in the video above.

You can recap the entire series in full for free via the ITV Hub.

Series 2 will be told both in the present day and through a series of flashbacks as what happened to Andrew is revealed.

The new six-part series begins as Andrew’s body is found in the Kent marshes, Detective Renton alongside DS Rory Maxwell are tasked with uncovering clues about Andrew’s past and unpacking the events of the three crucial weeks leading up to his murder.

With no shortage of suspects and motives, who killed Andrew Earlham?

Joanne Froggatt and Ioan Gruffudd both return to the cast to reprise their roles as Laura Nielson and Andrew Earlham.

Joining them are a number of new characters including Katherine Kelly (Cheat, Mr Selfridge, The Night Manager) as DI Karen Renton, Howard Charles (The Widow, Musketeers) as Carl Peterson and Amy Nuttall (Downton Abbey, My Fair Lady) as Winnie Peterson.

Series 2 of Liar begins on Monday, March 2 at 9PM on ITV.

Episodes will air weekly and will be available online via the ITV Hub.