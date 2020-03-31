Our Girl returns to BBC One in 2020 with its fourth series - here's all you need to know.

Military drama Our Girl is currently airing with a new six-part series, written and created by Tony Grounds.

Our Girl started on Tuesday, March 24 at 9PM on BBC One with new episodes continuing weekly on Tuesdays. You can watch episodes online as they air or catch up via BBC iPlayer here.

Our Girl series 4 cast

Michelle Keegan will reprise her role as Georgie Lane for the final time, announcing earlier this year she'd depart the show after the new series.

Alongside Michelle, back for series four are Rolan Bell as Kingy, Ben Batt as Blue, Mark Armstrong as Spanner, Jack Parry-Jones as Jackson, Sean Ward as Fingers and Sean Sagar as Monk and Dominic Jephcott makes a return as the new Brigadier.

Back home in Manchester, Angela Lonsdale and Sean Gilder return as Georgie’s parents, Joan Kempson as her Nan and Linzey Cocker as her sister, Marie.

Meanwhile, new cast members will include Nico Mirallegro (Rillington Place, My Mad Fat Diary), Will Attenborough (The Hollow Crown, Home Fires, Midwinter Of The Spirit), Kaine Zajaz (Informer, Raised By Wolves) and Amy-Leigh Hickman (EastEnders, Ackley Bridge).

Also joining the cast are Josh Bowman (Revenge, Time After Time), Nabil Elouahabi (EastEnders, The Night Of) Nebras Jamali (The Looming Tower) and Badria Timini (Syriana, Unforgotten).

Our Girl series 4 spoilers

In the second episode this week (Tuesday, March 31), trying to shake off her resurging grief for Elvis, Georgie leads efforts to support a risky medical outreach program.

Trying to shake off the news that Omar is still at large, Georgie throws herself into work, helping the polio inoculation programme at a local hospital and providing security for Dr Bahil. With families deterred from going to the area because of the bomb blasts, Dr Bahil decides to travel to the mountains to administer injections.

Worried for the doctor’s safety, Georgie fights for the section to accompany her, butting heads with Sandy and befriending dishy American Dr Antonio along the way. When the mission is granted, Georgie confesses her painful past to Dr Bahil.

The doctor wonders what exactly brought Georgie back to the place where Elvis died, leaving Georgie with food for thought. Does she want to see Omar brought to revenge? But when the mission goes wrong, Dr Bahil’s life is placed in jeopardy.

Elsewhere, Prof gets a surprising opportunity to prove himself, and Mimi’s good intentions have worrying repercussions for a young patient.

All of the past series are currently available to purchase on DVD.