Our Girl 2020 cast, spoilers and first look at series 4

Our Girl returns to BBC One in 2020 with its fourth series - here's all you need to know.

Military drama Our Girl will be back soon with a new six-part series, written and created by Tony Grounds.

Our Girl will start on BBC One and BBC iPlayer later this year.

Our Girl series 4 cast

Michelle Keegan will reprise her role as Georgie Lane for the final time, announcing earlier this year she'd depart the show after the new series.

Alongside Michelle, back for series four are Rolan Bell as Kingy, Ben Batt as Blue, Mark Armstrong as Spanner, Jack Parry-Jones as Jackson, Sean Ward as Fingers and Sean Sagar as Monk and Dominic Jephcott makes a return as the new Brigadier.

Back home in Manchester, Angela Lonsdale and Sean Gilder return as Georgie’s parents, Joan Kempson as her Nan and Linzey Cocker as her sister, Marie.

Meanwhile, new cast members will include Nico Mirallegro (Rillington Place, My Mad Fat Diary), Will Attenborough (The Hollow Crown, Home Fires, Midwinter Of The Spirit), Kaine Zajaz (Informer, Raised By Wolves) and Amy-Leigh Hickman (EastEnders, Ackley Bridge).

Also joining the cast are Josh Bowman (Revenge, Time After Time), Nabil Elouahabi (EastEnders, The Night Of) Nebras Jamali (The Looming Tower) and Badria Timini (Syriana, Unforgotten).

Our Girl series 4 spoilers

The BBC recently revealed a first sneak peek at series 4, which you can watch below.

Meanwhile, the BBC revealed a teaser of the new episodes: "A positive Georgie is making leaps in her career, having been promoted to Sergeant, and now training a new bunch of medics.

"Happily living back in Manchester with her family, Georgie is insistent to her friends in 2 Section that she’s happy settled in her new job and will not be joining them on their upcoming deployment to Afghanistan, no matter how much they want her to.

"However, when a night on the town results in a near-fatal incident, she can’t deny that the painful memories of losing the love of her life, Elvis, to a Taliban attack, is the real reason she doesn’t want to go back. Georgie realises that she needs to return to Afghanistan to face her own fears."

All of the past series are currently available to purchase on DVD.