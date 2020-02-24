Beat the Chef will be back on Channel 4 with a brand series and new format in 2020.

Andi Oliver and a stellar chef line up will return for 30 brand new episodes.

The group sees amateur cooks go head-to-head against award winning chefs Mark Sargeant, Frederick Forster, Hrishikesh Desai and Sophie Michell in fast-paced cook-offs to try and win a £10,000 jackpot.

In a refreshed format, every episode will see a single contestant try and beat the chef. In the first round contestants play their own favourite recipe against the chef, who in turn has to cook their own version of the contestant’s dish.

Both versions then go to the tasting jury who blind test the meals. Every vote the contestant wins from the jury is worth money and adds to their potential prize pot.

In the second round, the chefs choose the dish. Can the contestants successfully compete against them to win votes? Contestants must predict how many votes they will get from the tasting jury. If they get it right they win the money; if they get a majority vote they win the £10,000 jackpot. But lose, and they walk away with nothing.

Rachel Innes-Lumsden, Director of Programmes, Twofour, said: “We are delighted to be making another series of Beat the Chef for Channel 4.

This re-vamped format ups the chances of the amateur beating some of the UK’s finest chefs.”

You can catch up on the first series of Beat The Chef on the All4 player here.