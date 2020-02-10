Liar series 2 cast, spoilers and first look trailer from ITV drama

Series 2 of Liar is on its way to ITV - when does it start on TV, who's on the cast and what's in store?

After first premiering in 2017, Liar will be back this year for a second series of six episodes.

Liar will start in March 2020, ITV has announced, with a precise air date to be confirmed.

Liar spoilers

The first series told the story of a night that changes the lives of Laura Nielson (Joanne Froggatt) and Andrew Earlham (Ioan Gruffudd) forever.

In the show, Joanne Froggatt plays Laura, a smart and dedicated teacher, not long out of a relationship and unsure about getting back on the dating scene. Andrew (Ioan Gruffudd) is a renowned surgeon whose son is a pupil at Laura’s school.

Over 9 million viewers were left reeling at the discovery of Andrew Earlham’s murdered body at the climax of season 1.

Series 2 picks up three weeks after an arrest warrant was issued for Andrew Earlham for the sexual assault of 19 women.

When Andrew’s body is found in the Kent marshes, Detective Renton alongside DS Rory Maxwell are tasked with uncovering clues about Andrew’s past and unpacking the events of the three crucial weeks leading up to his murder.

Liar cast

Laura Nielson is back as Joanne Froggatt; Intelligent, outspoken and strong-willed, Laura is popular with both pupils and staff at the local secondary school where she teaches English.

Andrew Earlham reprises his role as Ioan Gruffudd; Outwardly charming, Andrew is a well-respected cardiac surgeon, popular with patients and colleagues alike at Broadhill Hospital, where he works.

Joining Joanne Froggatt and Ioan Gruffudd for series 2 are a number of new characters including Katherine Kelly (Cheat, Mr Selfridge, The Night Manager) as DI Karen Renton, Howard Charles (The Widow, Musketeers) as Carl Peterson and Amy Nuttall (Downton Abbey, My Fair Lady) as Winnie Peterson.

You can watch a first look trailer from series 2 of Liar below...

Series 2 will once again be written by Jack Williams and Harry Williams of Two Brothers Pictures.

“It has been a joy returning to Liar and our reunion with Joanne and Ioan. Equally we are thrilled to have Katherine Kelly on board as DI Renton after her stellar performance in Cheat.”