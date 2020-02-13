White House Farm available now on DVD and streaming

ITV drama White House Farm is now available to purchase on DVD and streaming.

The six part series revolved around one fateful night in August 1985 when five members of the same family were murdered at an Essex farmhouse; Sheila Caffell, her twin six-year-old sons, Daniel and Nicholas, and her parents, Nevill and June Bamber.

Get White House Farm on DVD now here

Stream or download White House Farm online

Alternatively, White House Farm is currently available to stream in full for free via the ITV Hub here.

You can also stream the series via Amazon Prime Video with ITV Hub+.

The White House Farm DVD release features all six episodes on a two disc set.

Freddie Fox takes the role of Jeremy Bamber with Mark Addy, Stephen Graham, Gemma Whelan, Cressida Bonas, Alfie Allen and Amanda Burton also starring.

A synopsis reads: "Essex Police initially believed that Sheila, who had mental health problems, had murdered her own family before turning the gun on herself. But Detective Sergeant Stan Jones had doubts about the murder-suicide theory, and about Sheila’s brother Jeremy Bamber, who first called the police to the farm.

"Eventually it was Jeremy Bamber who was charged and convicted of the murders of his own parents, sister and nephews. Bamber is currently serving life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. He is one of the few prisoners in the UK subject to a whole-life order. Bamber still maintains his innocence."