The Hit List will return to BBC One for a third series and you can apply now.

The Hit List is BBC One's highly addictive music quiz, where contestants must name as many hit songs and artists as possible under intense pressure.

Presented by Rochelle and Marvin Humes, the show sees three couples competing each week for a chance to win up to £10,000, all they have to do is name the song and the artist.

A third series will air later in 2020 and applications are now open to become a contestant.

The BBC ask: "If you’re confident you know your Billie Eilish from your Billy Ocean; your Stormzy from your Weather Girls and your Drake from your Eagles, then this is the quiz for you!"

You can apply to be on The Hit List via the online application form here.

Applicants must be 18 years of age and over and be a current legal resident of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the Channel Islands or the Isle of Man.

The closing date is 23 March 2020 with filming taking place at the end of April.

Speaking about the new series, Rochelle and Marvin said: “We are so excited that The Hit List is back for a third series! We absolutely love making this show and are truly grateful and humbled that there is an audience who are loving watching it.

"We waited years to find the right show to present together so the fact it’s being so warmly received means the world to us.”

Karen Smith, Executive Producer of The Hit List, added: “The Hit List is one of those special shows that the whole family can genuinely play-along with together at home.

"It’s easy because you’ve heard all the answers before, but can the contestants remember them when they’re under pressure and there’s £10,000 on the line? Apply now if you think you can!”

Kate Phillips, Controller Entertainment Commissioning at the BBCcommented: “I’m so pleased that The Hit List is back for another series.

"This play along music quiz is note perfect for a nation of music lovers and I’m looking forward to seeing if anyone can walk away with that elusive jackpot in the final round.”