Little Britain could be set for a return - but it may not be on TV

A Little Britain reboot could be happening - albeit not on TV.

David Walliams and Matt Lucas recently reunited to bring the show back to radio last year and a recent one-off sketch for BBC One's Big Night In special.

Now the comedy duo are said to be in talks to bring the show back, but in the form of a podcast.

“David and Matt are aware that pod­­casting is huge and is growing," a source told the Daily Mirror newspaper. “It’s much less time-consuming as no filming is required. Podcasting a series is being given much due consideration.”

Little Britain first started on Radio 4 in 2000 before moving to screen on BBC Three and later BBC One.

A Brexit-themed special episode of Little Britain, called Little Brexit, was broadcast on BBC Radio 4 in 2019.

Last year's radio special saw the return of Matt and David’s much-loved characters to see how the hottest topic of modern British history is affecting their lives. Characters featured included Dafydd, Vicky Pollard, Emily Howard, Marjorie Dawes, Mr Mann, and Lou and Andy.

More recently however past episodes of the TV series have been removed from streaming services because 'times have changed'.

Last month saw David and Matt say sorry for past sketches, stating: "[We] have both spoken publicly in recent years of our regret that we played characters of other races. Once again we want to make it clear that it was wrong & we are very sorry."."

Speaking in 2018, David said any potential Little Britain revival would be very different today.

He told the Radio Times magazine: “You’d make any comedy differently. We started working on Little Britain nearly 20 years ago, because it was on radio first.

“It’s hard to say specifically how it would be different. There’s all kinds of tolerances that change. People understand people’s predicaments more now.

"Maybe it’s, ‘We see this differently, we’ve got more information,’ and it would be a different type of joke.”

Little Britain's TV series is available online and on DVD via Amazon.