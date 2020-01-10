King Gary cast and spoilers from new BBC One sitcom

Here's the full cast and details from BBC One's new sitcom King Gary.

A previous one-off pilot aired last December and now a full six episode series is on its way.

King Gary is created by the Bafta-winning team behind Murder In Successville. It is written by Tom Davis and James De Frond, stars Davis and is directed by De Frond.

Alongside Tom Davis in the title role of Gary King, the cast will include Simon Day (The Fast Show) as Big Gary; Camille Coduri (Him & Her) as Denise; Laura Checkley (The Detectorists) as Terri; Neil Maskell as Winkle (Humans) and Romesh Ranganathan (The Misadventures Of Romesh Ranganathan) as Stuart.

They will be joined by Dustin Demri-Burns (Stath Lets Flats), Lisa McGrillis (Mum), Mim Shaikh (BBC Radio 1Xtra), and Emma Sidi (Pls Like).

The series follows Gary King and love-of-his life, Terri as they bowl through family-life in suburbia. Gary’s quest to impress the neighbours and fill dad, Big Gary’s big shoes, might be more successful if he wasn’t such a drama-queen but there’s always a lot of love around in Butterchurn Crescent.

The pilot episode saw Gary go head to head with a neighbour in a barbecue war, leading Gary to organise the biggest barbecue in history to win over the residents.

In the first episode of the full series tonight, Gary has a building site prankster to deal with, but he turns out to be the local loose cannon and hard man, Lee Benson. Can Gary muster up the courage to sack the terrifying Benson, or will his dad, Big Gary, have to get involved?

Gary sets up a one-to-one meet with Benson at his local, the roughest pub in the area, but not before he has ‘rehearsed’ the chat with Terri at home.

Meanwhile, young Teddy King has his first ever date with the coolest girl down ‘The Dave’, Rose Ferdinando. His mum Terri is so keen to impress Rose’s mum, Chloe, on the dinner date that she borrows a brand new Range Rover from a friend and pretends that it’s her own.

King Gary airs at 9:30PM on Friday, January 10.

Episodes will air weekly for six weeks and are available to watch and catch up via BBC iPlayer here.

Writer and star, Tom Davis, commented: “James and I are honoured to be given the opportunity to bring the world we’ve grown up around to BBC One.

"We were both blown away with the tip top response to the pilot and can’t wait to get cracking with the series. We love writing these characters and it’s going to be an absolute joy to muck about in their world.”