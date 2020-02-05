White House Farm cast and all about ITV's new factual drama

Here's all about ITV's brand new factual drama White House Farm.

The six part series revolves around one fateful night in August 1985 when five members of the same family were murdered at an Essex farmhouse; Sheila Caffell, her twin six-year-old sons, Daniel and Nicholas, and her parents, Nevill and June Bamber.

A synopsis reads: "Essex Police initially believed that Sheila, who had mental health problems, had murdered her own family before turning the gun on herself. But Detective Sergeant Stan Jones had doubts about the murder-suicide theory, and about Sheila’s brother Jeremy Bamber, who first called the police to the farm.

"Eventually it was Jeremy Bamber who was charged and convicted of the murders of his own parents, sister and nephews. Bamber is currently serving life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. He is one of the few prisoners in the UK subject to a whole-life order. Bamber still maintains his innocence."

White House Farm start date

White House Farm started on ITV on Wednesday, January 8. The next episode airs Wednesday, January 15.

Episodes will air weekly at 9PM over six weeks, available on TV and online via the ITV Hub.

White House Farm cast

Freddie Fox takes the role of Jeremy Bamber with Mark Addy as DS Stan Jones and Stephen Graham as DCI ‘Taff’ Jones.

Sheila Caffell played by Cressida Bonas

Colin Caffell played by Mark Stanley

Heather Amos played by Grace Calder

Nicholas Caffell played by Jude Barrowcliffe

Daniel Caffell played by Nate Barrowcliffe

Julie Mugford played by Alexa Davies

Nevill Bamber played by Nicholas Farrell

June Bamber played by Amanda Burton

Ann Eaton played by Gemma Whelan

DC Mick Clark played by Scott Reid

Brett Collins played by Alfie Allen

The first episode begins in the early hours of Wednesday 7th August 1985 when police in Chelmsford receive a phone call from local farmer Jeremy Bamber. Officers are called to an incident at his parents’ farmhouse, White House Farm.

Jeremy’s sister Sheila, mother June, father Nevill and twin nephews Nicholas and Daniel are all found dead.

The case appears to be open-and-shut to investigating officer DI Thomas ‘Taff’ Jones, who concludes that Sheila, who had mental health problems, is responsible for killing her parents and children, and then herself.

But for DS Stan Jones, something doesn’t feel right. Stan’s concerns bring him into conflict with his superior officer Taff. He is given the responsibility of family liaison and told to toe the line.

In the next and final episode on February 12, the evidence is interrogated as Jeremy’s trial begins, with dramatic and conflicting witness testimony being given before the jury and the packed public gallery.

The jury must now give their verdict on what really happened that night at White House Farm.

Ahead of the series starting on ITV, you can watch a first trailer below...