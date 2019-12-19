Gordon Ramsay, Gino D'Acampo and Fred Sirieix are back for a Christmas Road Trip this festive series.

Gordon, Gino & Fred reunite this month for a Christmas Road Trip across Morocco.

Titled Three Unwise Men, the special hour-long show will air on Monday 23 December 9pm on ITV.

Fresh from their recent European adventures, the trio's beloved RV has been given a Christmas makeover as they set off on an escapade-packed trip.

On a journey to see what Morocco has to offer in the way of culture, cuisine and adventure, the boys travel from the Agafay desert to the Atlas mountains and ending up deep in Marrakesh’s ancient medina.

To finish their Xmas break they will come together to cook themselves a Christmas feast like no other - inspired by their travels, the people and the experiences they have had. Will it be a Nightmare before Christmas or a Wonderful Life?

Gordon said: "It's amazing to be back - believe it or not I've actually missed those two! We are lucky to have an incredible bond and share a great motto, ‘Work hard, play harder!’ Although don’t get me wrong, it is like having two more young sons, what with Fred's moods and Gino's games!"

He added: "I'm lucky enough to have been to Morocco a few times now but I never tire of being there, especially Marrakech. Walking through the medinas is like walking into a postcard and it never fails to inspire.

"This Christmas we drew on the many amazing, authentic traditional Moroccan ingredients and created a Christmas feast in the desert to remember. The viewers will be inspired to recreate some of our authentic dishes."

Meanwhile, for both Fred and Gino it's their first time in the country.

He said: "In Morocco you can be in the desert one day and then in the most amazing city of Marrakech the other. The colours, the food, the people, it is really a unique, magical place. And the views are incredible."

Fred added: "It is a fascinating country with fascinating landscape, great gastronomy. It was really great to go on a tour and meet all these fascinating people. Morocco is a country like no other. It feels almost like a medieval country, especially when you go out in the desert and in the mountains and you meet people who still live in mud houses with almost nothing in their houses.

"They are very happy people and very willing to share everything that they have with you, and that was a real eye opener. It was like the spirit of Christmas that we were looking for, very humbling."

Gordon, Gino & Fred: Christmas Road Trip is on Monday 23 December 9pm on ITV.