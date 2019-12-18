Top Of The Pops New year line up of acts, air date and time

Top Of The Pops' New Year 2019/2020 special air date and line up of acts has been confirmed.

Hosted by Fearne Cotton and BBC Radio 1’s Clara Amfo, Top Of The Pops is back for two new specials this year.

The Top Of The Pops Christmas special will air Christmas Day, Wednesday 25th December at 11:35AM on BBC One.

Fearne and Clara will then return to the nation’s TV screens for the New Year Special, on BBC One on Monday 30 December at 4.45pm.

Taking a look back at the year in music, with exclusive performances from some of the hottest names in pop, the programme is set to bring the year to a close in style.

As we say goodbye to the 2010s and hello to the roaring 20s, Top Of The Pops' New Year special will look back at some of 2019’s most memorable music moments and celebrate the final number one of the decade.

The performers are (in alphabetical order): Blossoms, Celeste, Dermot Kennedy and Freya Ridings.

Also on the show will be Joel Corry & Hayley May, Lewis Capaldi, Lily Moore & Dan Caplen and Mabel.

Completing the line up are Regard & Jay Sean, Sigma and Jack Savoretti and Tom Walker.

Fearne Cotton said of the two upcoming specials: "It’s a brilliant way to mark the end of an amazing year for music!"

Top Of The Pops New Year Special 2019/2020 airs on BBC One on Monday 30 December at 4.45pm.

The show is then repeated at 00:40AM on Thursday, January 2.

As well as watching on TV, you'll be able to watch live and catch up via the BBC iPlayer online here.