Best Home Cook 2020 winner, contestants and results from series 2

Best Home Cook 2020 has concluded on BBC One - here are the contestants taking part, winner and full result.

The search is on for Britain’s Best Home Cook for a second series in the cookery competition judged by the queen of home cooking Mary Berry, produce expert Chris Bavin, Michelin-starred chef Angela Hartnet, and hosted with wit and warmth by Claudia Winkleman.

This is the ultimate immersive cooking competition with home at its heart, bringing 10 passionate home cooks from across the country together to live in a shared house while they compete for the crown.

Over the weeks they will face a comprehensive range of culinary challenges, from fabulous feasts to the nation's favourite dishes, and all things in between.

Britain's Best Home Cook winner, contestants and results

WINNER: Suzie Arbuthnot - 36-year-old accountant from Northern Ireland.

Instagram username: @suziecookingthebooks

RUNNER UP: Georgia May Salamat - 24-year-old professional model from South West London

Instagram username: @georgiamaysalamat

THIRD PLACE: Sarah Woods - 42-year-old Pharmaceutical Recruitment Partner from Wilmslow in Cheshire.

Instagram username: @myhomecookeduk

ELIMINATED 6th: Oli Mannion - 34-year-old restaurant supervisor from Nantwich in Cheshire.

Instagram username: @imtheonewhocooks

ELIMINATED 5th: Katie Mahady - 33-year-old supermarket supervisor from Basildon in Essex.

Instagram username: @katiecooks__

ELIMINATED 5th: Robin W - 63-year-old maintenance supervisor from Bristol.

Instagram username: @camperthatcooks

ELIMINATED 4th: Elisabetta Iudica - 52-year-old NHS receptionist from London (originally Milan)

Instagram username: @elisabetta.iudica

ELIMINATED 3rd: Ayo Salau - 28-year-old accountant from South London.

Instagram username: @ayo.salau

ELIMINATED 2nd: Kate Smith - 62-year-old farmer’s wife from Devon.

Instagram username: @wellbreadcakes

ELIMINATED 1st: Sean Hughes - 37-year-old IT project manager from Warwickshire.

Instagram username: @foodwithhugs

Each episode begins with the remaining contestants facing two challenges, starting with Mary’s Ultimate round, where the contestants produce their tried and tested food for special occasions.

At the end of this round, the judges must agree which is their least favourite version of the dish, and with that decision made all the cooks return to the kitchen.

Up next, it’s Chris’s incredibly difficult Rustle Up challenge - one star ingredient and one hour to create a mid-week masterpiece.

Those who haven’t impressed enough at this point will find themselves taking part in Angela’s dreaded Eliminator challenge where one cook will be sent home.

Britain's Best Home Cook aired at 8PM on Thursday nights on BBC One.

Episodes are available to watch online via the BBC iPlayer here.