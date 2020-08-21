Ackley Bridge series 4 cast, air date and new format

Ackley Bridge will return to Channel 4 for a fourth series.

Inspired by real-life Lancashire and Yorkshire schools established to integrate the white and Asian communities in some of the most divided towns in the country, Ackley Bridge has won praise across its previous three series for tackling real-life situations and issues in an irreverent, insightful way, with humour and punchy, big hearted stories.

Advertisements

The award-winning show will return with a revised format, airing across ten, 30-minute long episodes rather than the previous hour-long instalments.

Ackley Bridge series 4 air date

The show was originally due to air in September 2020 but has been delayed due to the ongoing pandemic.

Channel 4 say the show will now air stripped across two weeks in an earlier evening slot in 2021.

An exact start date is to be confirmed.

Ackley Bridge series 4 cast

Confirmed to be returning to the cast are Sunetra Sarker, Rob James Collier, Jo Joyner, Charlie Hardwick, Tony Jayawardeena, Fern Deacon, Phoebe Tuffs-Berry, Cody Ryan, Nazmeen Kauser and Zara Salim.

Advertisements

They will be joined by a number of new faces.

Robyn Cara (Life, Hounslow Diaries) plays funny, mixed race pupil Kayla, torn between her white Mum’s family and her traditional Pakistani Dad’s family; her best friend Fizza, played by Yasmin Al Khudhairi (Hilda) is a fiercely intelligent, fist-in-the-air firebrand; and Ryan Dean (The Gentleman, Penny on M.A.R.S.) takes the role of Johnny, a cocky, good looking member of the traveller community who is deeply suspicious of school, and who catches the eye of both Kayla and Fizza.

Further new pupils including Marina, Kayla’s ‘mean girl’ sister, played by Carla Woodcock (Free Rein Pandora) and Tahir, played by Shobhit Piasa (Londonstani), the smooth talking billy-liar nephew of Kaneez, whose salesman’s patter hides a family secret. Conor McIntyre (Coronation Street) guest stars as Johnny’s Grandad.

Rebecca Holdsworth, Channel 4 Commissioning Executive said: “Refreshing the format to half hours not only reflects the viewing habits of our young audience, but gives the show a new look and feel as we welcome a brand new cast of characters to our screens.”

George Ormond, Executive Producer at programme makers The Forge, added: “We are thrilled to be starting this new chapter in the Ackley Bridge story and we can’t wait to introduce our new characters to the audience.”

Advertisements

Ackley Bridge series four will film in Halifax under the latest health and safety guidelines.

You can catch up on past episodes online via the All4 Player.