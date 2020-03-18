Matt Baker's The One Show leaving date as he departs after nine years

Matt Baker is to leave The One Show after nine years in 2020.

It first announced last year that the TV presenter will leave the BBC One series, which airs weekdays evenings.

Now Matt has revealed his exact leaving date, with his last episode currently scheduled for The One Show on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

The One Show tweeted: "After over nine years on The One Show sofa, the time is coming to say goodbye to Matt Baker.

"Set your reminders for 31st March when we’ll be giving him a massive send-off and a great big thank you."

Matt will continue to be seen on screen, presenting BBC’s Countryfile and sport coverage.

Matt Baker said: “I’ve loved that the One Show has been such a big part of my life for the last nine years.

"It’s been brilliant to showcase the eclectic mix of Britain, meet incredible people along the way and witness so many lives changed with the annual Rickshaw Challenge for Children in Need.

"I’d like to thank all those I’ve worked with over the years and especially you the viewer for showing me so much support during my time on the green sofa.

"I’m continuing with Countryfile and BBC Sport and excited about other opportunities that come my way but most of all I’m looking forward to having dinner with my family and being able to put my kids to bed.”

Charlotte Moore, Director of BBC Content, added: “I would like to thank Matt for his nine years presenting The One Show, he has given so much to the show over that time. His warmth and wit have helped to create many magical moments on the sofa.

"He has a great connection with BBC One viewers and will continue to play an important role on the channel on Sunday nights in Countryfile and with BBC Sport on our Gymnastics coverage.

"We look forward to working with him on other programmes in the future.”

The One Show typically airs Monday-Friday nights at 7PM on BBC One.

You can watch episodes online and catch up via BBC iPlayer.