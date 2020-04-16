Beat The Chasers start date confirmed for new spin-off of The Chase

Brand new The Chase spin-off Beat The Chasers is to start this month, ITV has announced.

Beat The Chasers will be hosted by Bradley Walsh and star all five of the nation's favourite quiz geniuses, The Chasers.

Anne Hegerty, Mark Labbett, Jenny Ryan, Paul Sinha and Shaun Wallace appear together for the first time ever, competing together as a team challenging contestants to play against them for huge cash prizes.

Beat The Chasers start date

The first ever series of Beat The Chasers will be stripped across a week on ITV, airing nightly at 9PM between Monday 27th April to Friday 1 May.

As well as watching on ITV, you'll be able to watch online and catchup via the ITV Hub.

Bradley Walsh said: “The contestants are brave facing one Chaser, let alone all five.

"With that group of top quizzing brains working as a team, it’s going to take some beating. But I can’t wait to see who’s going to take them on.”

Michael Kelpie, Managing Director of programme makers Potato, added: “For quiz fans, this is the equivalent of competing in the Olympics or playing in an FA Cup Final.

"It's the ultimate challenge against the greatest quiz team ever assembled. In this brand new format, anyone who thinks they're clever enough can take on the nation's favourite quizzers.”

Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment, ITV commented: “It's so exciting to be expanding the award-winning The Chase format.

"Chasers and contestants alike will really need to hold their nerve to come out victorious in this new spin on the quizzing format."

Over the past decade, The Chase has become the country's most popular quiz, attracting millions of viewers in Daytime and picking up multiple awards, including a National Television Award for Best Quiz 2019.

You can watch episodes of The Chase on ITV Hub.