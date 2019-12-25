Tonight's Michael McIntyre's Big Show guests, line up - full episode guide

Michael McIntyre's Big Show is back tonight - what time does it start and who's on the line up?

As always, Michael McIntyre’s Big Show will be packed with superstar celebrity guests, amazing musical performances and a few extra surprises along the way.

The brand new series will come from a new home, filmed in front of a live audience from the world-famous home of British entertainment, The London Palladium in the heart of Theatreland.

Michael McIntyre start time and how to watch

Michael McIntyre's Big Show continues with its final episode of 2019 tonight, Saturday December 25, at 6PM on BBC One.

You'll be able to watch online and catch up after it airs via the BBC iPlayer.

Michael McIntyre's Big Show - tonight's guests

This week, it's a Christmas special!

Sharon Osbourne hands over her phone to play Send to All, and Michael wakes up Strictly Scrooge Craig Revel Horwood in a special Christmassy Midnight Gameshow.

One lucky audience member receives the best Christmas present ever in the shape of a huge surprise, and there is a spectacular festive performance from the Unexpected Star of the Show.

Michael McIntyre's Big Show episode guide

Episode 1 - November 23 - Watch online

In the first episode, global superstar Liam Payne performed his new song Stack it Up, survival expert and TV presenter Bear Grylls faced one of his toughest challenges as he handed over his phone to Michael for Send To All, and there was an amazing surprise for the Unexpected Star, as they got the opportunity to perform live in front of over 2,000 people on stage at the Palladium.

Episode 2 - November 30 - Watch online

In week 2, Spice Girl and presenter Emma Bunton handed over her phone to play Send To All, Judge Rinder was the first celebrity to face a rude awakening in Midnight Gameshow, and breakthrough singer-songwriter Freya Ridings performed her massive hit song, Castles.

Plus Michael disguised himself as a career’s advisor to surprise nine year-old Souparnika as she became the youngest ever Unexpected Star of the Show.

Episode 3 - December 7 - Watch online

Joining Michael this week is global superstar Camila Cabello who performed her new single, Easy, while former King Of The Jungle and football legend Harry Redknapp handed over his phone to play Send To All. Michael also woke up one of the biggest boy bands in the world for an extra special Midnight Gameshow With Westlife.

Episode 4 - December 14 - Watch online

This week, British pop royalty Ellie Goulding handed Michael her phone in Send To All, there’ was a sensational performance from the world’s most beloved tenor Andrea Bocelli. Plus, two brothers from Coventry were in for the shock of their lives when they find themselves on stage at The London Palladium as the Unexpected Stars Of The Show.

Episode 5 - December 21 - Watch online

In week 5, Michael McIntyre’s Big Show saw the legendary Robbie Williams surprise some karaoke-singing members of the audience with special renditions of his classic hits before performing himself. Football legend and jungle camp mate Ian Wright handed over his phone for Send to All, and three young brothers got the surprise of their lives as the Unexpected Stars of the Show.

Michael McIntyre's Big Show airs on BBC.

Episodes can be watched online via the BBC iPlayer.