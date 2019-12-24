Not Going Out will return to BBC One this Christmas 2019 for a festive special.

Fresh from its recent Halloween one-off, the hit sitcom will be back on screens in December on Christmas Eve.

The show follows married couple Lee (Lee Mack) and Lucy (Sally Bretton), Lee’s lovably feckless father, Frank (Bobby Ball), best friends world-weary Toby (Hugh Dennis) and uptight ice-queen Anna (Abigail Cruttenden), Lucy’s generally disappointed father Geoffrey (Geoffrey Whitehead) and nice mum Wendy (Deborah Grant).

Lee and Lucy are joined by their trio of children - Molly (Francesca Newman), Charlie (Finley Soutby) and Benji (Max Pattison).

The Christmas special will air on BBC One soon, airing Christmas Eve (Tuesday 24 December) at 10pm to 10.40pm

A teaser reads: "We all know Christmas simply wouldn’t be Christmas without a giant inflatable Santa, an aggressive bull in a field and a terrifying truck driver.

"We are straight into seasonal suburban chaos as married couple Lee and Lucy pop out on a last-minute Christmas Eve mission for the kids.

"With Lucy’s father Geoffrey, cutting more of a strict and stuffy Victorian gent than usual, and lovely mum Wendy fortunately on hand to temporarily mind the children, surely it will be an uneventful evening?

"As ever for Lee, things don’t quite go to plan with a theft and unexpected trip into deep countryside. Meanwhile at home, Lee’s lovably feckless father, Frank also turns up to offer gifts… and his unique festive flavour."

Earlier this year Not Going Out was confirmed for three further series following the end of the tenth run.

With at least thirteen series, Not Going Out becomes one of the UK's longest running sitcoms.

Last Of The Summer Wine however remains a distant leader, with over 30 series airing between 1973 and 2010.

You can watch episodes of Not Going Out's latest series online via BBC iPlayer.