Here is ITV's brand new day time schedule from 2020.

The channel will extend both This Morning and Good Morning Britain to replace The Jeremy Kyle Show.

Jeremy Kyle was axed by ITV in May 2019 after more than 3,000 episodes following the death of a guest shortly after filming.

In a statement at the time, ITV said it was "the right time for the show to end".

From today, ITV began it's new schedule for 2020.

Good Morning Britain will be extended by half an hour to run from 6am until 9am, Lorraine will move to 9am, followed at 10am by This Morning, also extended by 30 minutes, before Loose Women at 12.30pm, ending at 1.30pm.

It will conclude seven-and-a-half hours of uninterrupted live TV, all filmed at the Television Centre, White City - an unprecedented amount of live daytime content every week day.

Emma Gormley, Managing Director ITV Daytime, which produces all of the shows, said: “The ITV daytime teams consists of the very best on screen and off screen talent in the business, enabling us to set the agenda from early morning until the afternoon, as we pass the baton from show to show.

"We can't wait to bring our audiences an even greater abundance of personalities, surprises, warmth and humour and a bigger and better schedule for 2020.”

Kevin Lygo, ITV Director of Television, added: “Live television is at the core of what ITV does and what we bring to viewers.

"Our new schedule presents the opportunity to engage with our audience throughout the first part of each day, with some of the most well-known shows on television, in a way that no other channel does.”

Good Morning Britain is hosted typically fronted by Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid while This Morning is usually hosted by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes also often front the series together with a number of guest hosts including Davina McCall and Rochelle Humes.

This Morning has been airing on ITV since 1988, with almost 7,000 episodes to date.

You can watch Monday to Fridays with episodes available to watch on catch up via ITV Hub