Belgravia air date, cast and first look trailer from new ITV drama

Here's all you need to know about ITV's brand new 2020 drama Belgravia.

The new six part series is written by Julian Fellowes, based on his novel of the same name, and produced by the makers of Downton Abbey.

A synopsis for the series teases: "Belgravia is a story of secrets and dishonour amongst the upper echelon of London society in the 19th Century.

"When the Trenchards accept an invitation to the now legendary ball hosted by the Duchess of Richmond on the fateful eve of the Battle of Waterloo, it sets in motion a series of events that will have consequences for decades to come as secrets unravel behind the porticoed doors of London’s grandest postcode."

Belgravia air date

Series one of Belgravia will start on Sunday, March 15 at 9PM it's been confirmed.

The season will last for six episodes airing weekly on Sundays.

You'll be able to watch episodes online and catch up on ITV Hub.

Alongside Fellowes, the creative team for the limited series includes John Alexander (Sense & Sensibility, Trust Me) directing all episodes with Colin Wratten (Killing Eve) producing.

Belgravia cast

The ensemble cast includes Tamsin Greig (Episodes), Philip Glenister (Mad Dogs), Harriet Walter (The Crown) and Alice Eve (She’s Out Of My League), Tara Fitzgerald (Game of Thrones), Ella Purnell (Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children) and Richard Goulding (The Windsors).

They're joined by James Fleet (Four Weddings and a Funeral), Adam James (Band of Brothers), Paul Ritter (Friday Night Dinner) and Saskia Reeves (Luther).

Filming took place earlier last year at a range of stunning Victorian locations in London and the home counties, Edinburgh, Bath and Northumberland.

You can watch the trailer below...