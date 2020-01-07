Here are The National Television Awards 2020 nominations ahead of this month's ceremony show.
The short list of nominees in the publicly voted awards have been confirmed for the second and final round of voting.
David Walliams will takeover from Dermot O'Leary to present the awards, live from the O2 Arena, January 28. The ceremony will air live on ITV.
The various categories will see the likes of Strictly, The Voice and Britain's Got Talent battle it out to be named Best Talent Show.
In the award for best TV Presenter, Ant and Dec once again make the short list having won the title for a record-breaking 18 years. Hoping to FINALLY end their reign are the likes of Bradley Walsh, Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.
Meanwhile, David Walliams, Simon Cowell, will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones and RuPaul will fight over who's the best TV judge.
See the full short list of NTA 2020 nominations below. You can vote for your favourites for free online HERE.
Votes must be in by noon on Tuesday 28th January ahead of the awards being given out live that evening.
National Television Awards 2020 nominations
New Drama
Chernobyl
A Confession
Cleaning Up
Gentleman Jack
The Capture
Comedy
After Life
Fleabag
Derry Girls
Sex Education
Mrs Brown's Boys
TV Presenter
Ant and Dec
Graham Norton
Bradley Walsh
Holly Willoughby
Phillip Schofield
Factual
Jesy Nelson: Odd One Out
Ambulance
Gogglebox
Paul O' Grady: For The Love of Dogs
Gordon, Gino and Fred Road Trip
Drama
Line Of Duty
Peaky Blinders
Call The Midwife
Killing Eve
Casualty
Drama Performance
Cillian Murphy (Peaky Blinders)
Idris Elba (Luther)
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
Suranne Jones (Gentleman Jack)
Michael Stevenson (Casualty)
TV Judge
David Walliams (Britain's Got Talent)
Simon Cowell (BGT/ X Factor)
Sir Tom Jones (The Voice UK)
will.i.am (The Voice UK/The Voice Kids)
RuPaul (RuPaul's Drag Race UK)
Serial Drama Performance
Katie McGlynn (Sinead Tinker in Coronation Street)
Danny Dyer (Mick Carter in EastEnders)
Danny Miller (Aaron Dingle in Emmerdale)
Gregory Finnegan (James Nightingale in Hollyoaks)
Talent Show
Strictly Come Dancing
Britain's Got Talent
Dancing On Ice
The Voice UK
David Walliams hosts the National Television Awards live from the O2 Arena, January 28.
The ceremony will air live on ITV.