Here are The National Television Awards 2020 nominations ahead of this month's ceremony show.

The short list of nominees in the publicly voted awards have been confirmed for the second and final round of voting.

David Walliams will takeover from Dermot O'Leary to present the awards, live from the O2 Arena, January 28. The ceremony will air live on ITV.

The various categories will see the likes of Strictly, The Voice and Britain's Got Talent battle it out to be named Best Talent Show.

In the award for best TV Presenter, Ant and Dec once again make the short list having won the title for a record-breaking 18 years. Hoping to FINALLY end their reign are the likes of Bradley Walsh, Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

Meanwhile, David Walliams, Simon Cowell, will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones and RuPaul will fight over who's the best TV judge.

See the full short list of NTA 2020 nominations below. You can vote for your favourites for free online HERE.

Votes must be in by noon on Tuesday 28th January ahead of the awards being given out live that evening.

National Television Awards 2020 nominations

New Drama

Chernobyl

A Confession

Cleaning Up

Gentleman Jack

The Capture

Comedy

After Life

Fleabag

Derry Girls

Sex Education

Mrs Brown's Boys

TV Presenter

Ant and Dec

Graham Norton

Bradley Walsh

Holly Willoughby

Phillip Schofield

Factual

Jesy Nelson: Odd One Out

Ambulance

Gogglebox

Paul O' Grady: For The Love of Dogs

Gordon, Gino and Fred Road Trip

Drama

Line Of Duty

Peaky Blinders

Call The Midwife

Killing Eve

Casualty

Drama Performance

Cillian Murphy (Peaky Blinders)

Idris Elba (Luther)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Suranne Jones (Gentleman Jack)

Michael Stevenson (Casualty)

TV Judge

David Walliams (Britain's Got Talent)

Simon Cowell (BGT/ X Factor)

Sir Tom Jones (The Voice UK)

will.i.am (The Voice UK/The Voice Kids)

RuPaul (RuPaul's Drag Race UK)

Serial Drama Performance

Katie McGlynn (Sinead Tinker in Coronation Street)

Danny Dyer (Mick Carter in EastEnders)

Danny Miller (Aaron Dingle in Emmerdale)

Gregory Finnegan (James Nightingale in Hollyoaks)

Talent Show

Strictly Come Dancing

Britain's Got Talent

Dancing On Ice

The Voice UK

