Celebrity Antiques Road Trip is currently airing on BBC Two for 2021 - here's all you need to know.

A repeat of the ninth series of Celebrity Antiques Road Trip airs on BBC Two Tuesday nights at 7PM

The series follows a great line-up of famous faces from stage, screen, comedy, music, sport and the media as they hunt for hidden gems in a bid to make the biggest profit buying and selling antiques.

In each episode, the two competing celebrities put their knowledge and bartering skills to the test, as they set out with £400 and a classic car to find antique bargains and make the biggest profit by selling them at auction, with all final profits donated to BBC’s Children in Need.

Helping the celebrities will be the show’s regular antiques experts, on hand to provide guidance about the world of antiques.

Celebrity Antiques Road Trip 2021 line up

The celebrities appearing on series 9 of Celebrity Antiques Road Trip are...

Emmerdale actress Gemma Oaten and friend, and fellow northern lass - actress and disability activist Samantha Renke

Red Dwarf stars, the DJ and actor Craig Charles and actor Robert Llewellyn

Loose Women panellists and TV presenters Penny Lancaster and Andrea McLean

Fashion and textiles designer Pearl Lowe, and fellow antique lover, journalist and presenter, Mariella Frostrup

Coronation Street’s Billy Mayhew, actor Daniel Brocklebank and Emmerdale actress Hayley Tamaddon, best known as Del Dingle

I’m A Celebrity’s most unlikely pairing, showbiz pals Georgia Toffolo and Stanley Johnson

Two of the longest-serving cast members of Holby City, Rosie Marcel and Bob Barrett

Panto pals, seasoned singer and actress Sheila Ferguson and beloved actor and comedian Bobby Davro

Great friends comedian Shappi Khorsandi and children’s book writer and TV personality Konnie Huq

Stars of Love Island Wes Nelson and Georgia Steel

Actor Neil Morrissey and former Royal Marine Commando JJ Chalmers, who are reunited following their BBC Two pilgrimage to Camino de Santiago

Irish boy band royalty and best mates Boyzone’s Keith Duffy and Westlife’s Brian McFadden

Soap opera stars Coronation Street actress Helen Flanagan and friend, former Hollyoaks actress, and model Jorgie Porter

TV doctors and presenters who are united through medicine, former Gladiator Dr Zoe Williams and Strictly star Dr Ranj Singh

Lifelong friends Will Mellor and Nick Pickard, who met on set of the first series of Hollyoaks

Renowned tennis player and coach Judy Murray OBE, and former British number one tennis player, Greg Rusedski

Comedy stand-ups and showbiz pals Jamali Maddix and Bobby Mair

Improv comedian, stand up and actor, Phill Jupitus and performance poet John Cooper Clarke

Award-winning singer and songwriter Emeli Sandé MBE and record producer and musician Naughty Boy, who collaborated together on the song Wonder

Presenters of long-running hit show Countryfile farmer Adam Henson and fellow presenter Steve Brown.

Of almost 200 items bought and sold, this series features the widest selection of antiques seen on Celebrity Antiques Road Trip with everything from Chinese silver sugar tongs to African soapstone sculptures, quality Scandinavian jewellery, vibrant German pottery, porcelain parrots and a wooden rocking horse.

During the series, a few celebrities let their hearts overrule their heads when picking the most valuable hidden gems to take to auction.

John Redshaw, Series Producer at programme makers STV Productions, said: “It’s always exciting to hit the road with a new set of celebrities, and this series is no exception.

"We have a brilliant line-up of competing stars going head to head on the antiques trail and I think viewers will love following their road trips as they track down weird and wonderful bargains in antique shops around the country.

“Some of the more profitable buys include a 200-year old love letter illustrated with watercolour images spotted by Robert Llewellyn which achieves a pretty penny at auction.

"The discovery of a Chinese Ming dynasty terracotta figure really bolsters Steve Brown’s profits and the prize for the most unlikely item goes to Gemma Oaten who buys a life-size donkey, which proves to be no one-trick pony as the profits gallop in.”

Celebrity Antiques Road Trip airs Tuesdays at 7PM on BBC Two.

You can watch episodes online via BBC iPlayer here.