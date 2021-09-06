First Dates application: Apply to be on the hit Channel 4 series

If you're single and looking for love, here's how to get yourself on Channel 4's First Dates.

The dating show has proved a hit ever since it first premiered in 2013.

It sees Maître d' Fred Sirieix and his team welcome hopeful daters to the First Dates restaurant, where strangers take part in blind dates.

Every moment from their first meeting to paying the bill is filmed by some 42 cameras set up around the restaurant.

If you want to get involved - here's all you need to know.

Apply for First Dates

First Dates is made by Twenty Twenty Productions, who are casting singletons for both First Dates as well as its spin-off series First Dates Hotel and First Dates Teens.

They explain: "First Dates and First Dates Hotel are documentary series which help contributors find a partner from a pool of other singletons and captures the highs and lows of first dates on camera. Each episode will feature a number of intimate first dates.

"In-depth interviews will help the viewers get to know the daters. Discreet cameras will record the date from start to finish - from first impressions, through all the awkward, heart-warming and funny moments, to the end of the date and the discussion about whether or not a second date is on the cards."

To apply you must be 18 and single. The application form asks you to tell the casting team all about yourself and your ideal partner.

You'll also need to upload a photo of yourself and have the option of providing a video as well as social media links as well.

You can apply online via the form here.

If you prefer to just watch, the current series of First Dates is airing on Channel 4 at 10PM on Monday nights.

You can watch past episodes online for free via the All4 Hub.