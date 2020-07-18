Rolling In It: New gameshow hosted by Stephen Mulhern coming to ITV

Stephen Mulhern is to present a new ITV gameshow, 'Rolling In It', which will see contestants roll coins for big money prizes.

The primetime format involves three players teaming up with some of "their favourite" famous faces to compete in a game of chance.

Advertisements

Each civilian-celebrity pair must roll coins down a moving conveyor belt towards slots worth varying sums of money.

If the coins make it in to these slots, they will bank the cash - but there is also a 'bankrupt' slot, meaning they could lose everything.

Throughout the game, the money values will increase, as will the penalties.

One final coin determines whether or not the contestant goes home 'rolling in it', winning a huge cash prize.

The show will begin on ITV in August 2020 with an exact start date to be confirmed.

ITV's head of entertainment commissioning Siobhan Greene said: "The combination of Stephen, giant coins being rolled down the conveyor belt by celebrities and contestants hoping to win big, made for a pilot that was packed to the rafters with tension and laughs. The decision to go for a series was easy."

Advertisements

Executive producer David Hall added: "We’re delighted ITV have commissioned a full series of Rolling In It. It’s a show packed with high drama, lots of laughter and of course the fabulous Stephen Mulhern. We can’t wait to get started."

Rolling In It is due to hit our screens in August on ITV.