Innocent cast and spoilers - who killed Tara in ITV drama?

ITV drama Innocent repeats tonight and from the cast to spoilers, here's all you need to know.

Innocent is a four-part contemporary drama series written by acclaimed writers Chris Lang and Matt Arlidge.

Airing nightly from 9:15PM this evening on ITV, the drama series tells the compelling story of David Collins (Lee Ingleby) who is living a nightmare.

Convicted of murdering his wife Tara, David has served seven years in prison. He’s lost everything he held dear: his wife, his two children and even the house he owned. He’s always protested his innocence and faces the rest of his life behind bars. His situation couldn’t be more desperate.

Despised by his wife’s family and friends, his only support has been his faithful brother Phil (Daniel Ryan) who has stood by him, sacrificing his own career and livelihood to mount a tireless campaign to prove his brother’s innocence.

Innocent cast

Making up the cast of Innocent are Lee Ingleby as David Collins, Hermione Norris as Alice Moffatt, Adrian Rawlins as Rob Moffatt and Daniel Ryan as Phil Collins.

They're joined by Nigel Lindsay as DI William Beech, Elliot Cowan as Dr. Tom Wilson and Angel Coulby as DI Cathy Hudson.

Completing the cast are:

Jack - Fionna O’Shea

Melissa Wilson - Hannah Britland

DS Mari-Luz Garcia - Zahra Ahmadi

DC Steve Beckton - Samuel Edward Cook

Janice Parker - Leila Farzad

Ryland - Nicholas Asbury

Rosie - Eloise Webb

Louise Wilson - Christina Cole

Eleanor Price - Valerie Lilley

Innocent spoilers - who killed Tara?

David Collins (Lee Ingleby) is unexpectedly acquitted on a technicality having served seven years of a life sentence for the murder of his wife Tara. On the steps of the court he vows to bring to book those who lied at his original trial, to see the real killer jailed and more importantly, to regain custody of his two young children Jack and Rosie.

The verdict is a terrible shock to Tara’s sister, Alice (Hermione Norris) and her husband Rob (Adrian Rawlins). Unable to conceive, together they have raised the kids as their own and they are precious beyond belief to both of them. The verdict is also a blow to DI Will Beech (Nigel Lindsay).

Will was the original investigating officer and he is angered by the inference that his investigation was flawed …he absolutely believes that David killed his wife. Finally, the verdict seems extremely troublesome to Dr. Tom Wilson (Elliot Cowan).

However, for David’s brother Phil (Daniel Ryan) it is a triumphal moment. For seven years he has campaigned tirelessly and selflessly to free his brother. Now penniless and struggling for money, David is forced to accept the charity and hospitality of his brother.

DI Beech is immediately suspended from the new investigation and is replaced by DI Cathy Hudson (Angel Coulby) who, unknown to her commanding officer, is in a relationship with Beech. As the enquiry gains pace and inconsistencies are unearthed, it things become increasingly awkward for them both.

In the end, it's ultimately revealed that it was David’s own brother Phil who had killed Tara. He was consumed by jealously after she failed to respond to his advances.

Innocent airs at 9:15PM Monday-Thursday on ITV this week.

A second series, featuring a new story and new characters, is in development.

