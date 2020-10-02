The Graham Norton Show is back tonight for 2020 on BBC One - who's on the line up and what time is it on?

As always, Graham will be joined on his sofa by a number of big stars from the worlds of music, film, sport and comedy.

So who's on the show tonight, Friday, October 2?

The Graham Norton Show episodes and tonight's line up

The Graham Norton Show's line up tonight features esteemed actor Rupert Everett, comedian and actress Lolly Adefope and stand-up comedian and writer Sara Pascoe in the studio, and music legend Dolly Parton and Emmy-winning British star Riz Ahmed remotely.

The night's musical guest is Roisin Murphy who will be her single Murphy's Law.

Plus the show will feature more intrepid (socially distant) audience members willing to recount an anecdote from the dreaded red chair try their luck.

In the next episode (October 9), will be Hollywood star Ewan McGregor, back on the road for his latest travelogue Long Way Up; dancer and presenter Ashley Banjo, promoting the new Diversity tour Connected; and music superstar Miley Cyrus, who chats and performs her current single Midnight Sky.

In Episode 3 (October 16) will be football manager Arsene Wenger, Hollywood star Samuel L Jackson with his wife Latanya Richardson Jackson; actress and comedian Dawn French and cricketer and Top Gear presenter Freddie Flintoff. With music from recent Mercury Prize winner Michael Kiwanuka, who performs his current single, Light.

The Graham Norton Show start time

The Graham Norton Show airs tonight, October 2 at 10.45PM on BBC One.

As always, the show will be filmed in front of a live audience as Graham chats to his guests. The latest series will follow all the latest government guideline with a reduced capacity, socially distanced audience sitting in pods.

If you can't catch it live on TV, you can watch live online or catch up on BBC iPlayer.

The Graham Norton Show tickets

If you want to watch The Graham Norton Show being filmed, you can get yourself free tickets.

Members of each party must live together or belong to the same support bubble in order to sit together in the studio, and will be socially distanced from other groups.

The show is typically filmed on Thursday evenings at the Television Centre, White City in West London.

Tickets can be requested from SRO Audiences.

The minimum age for the show is 18 years. Tickets are FREE but are in high demand, so are given out randomly to those who apply.

You can also apply for tickets for other shows including Pointless, Have I Got News for You and The Chase.