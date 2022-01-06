Dragons' Den 2022: Dragons, contestants and spoilers from the new series

Dragons' Den 2022 is back on BBC One tonight: Meet the dragons and latest contestants below.

Dragons’ Den opens the doors once more tonight with five Dragons: Serial investor Deborah Meaden, technology titan Peter Jones, fashion retail tycoon Touker Suleyman, craft queen Sara Davies and new dragon, Steven Bartlett.

Here's all you need to know about the latest series...

Dragons' Den spoilers

In tonight's episode (6 January) at 8PM on BBC Two, the Dragons are once more the look out for more investment opportunities.

Deborah Meaden, Peter Jones, Touker Suleyman, Sara Davies and Steven Bartlett make up the Dragons ready to pounce on profit-making ideas.

Tonight, a couple of 21st-century cheesemongers reveal they have sunk an astronomical sum of money into their new app and emotions run high as a hair technician tangles with the fearsome five.

Meanwhile, a Scottish entrepreneur presents a pint-sized gadget that he hopes will be big business, and a robotic invention sends the Dragons into a virtual world.

You can catch up and watch all the episodes online via the BBC iPlayer.

The Dragon's Den Dragons

There are currently five Dragons taking up seats on the show for the latest series.

Steven Bartlett

New Dragon Steven Bartlett is founder and former CEO of social media marketing agency The Social Chain which he set up from a bedroom in Manchester. He dropped out of university and built the group’s two flagship companies, Social Chain and Media Chain, when he was just 22 years old before taking his company public at 27, with a current market valuation of over £300m.

Sara Davies

Sara hails from County Durham and founded Crafter's Companion, a retail business specialising in craft tools - designing and manufacturing many of its own products, 13 years ago from her bedroom at university. She now turns over £34 million a year and employs more than 190 staff in UK, the US and across Europe.

Peter Jones

A Dragon from the very first series Peter’s business career started out at a young age when he set up his own tennis coaching school. He has been through some difficult financial times in the past but he is now one of Britain's best-known entrepreneurs. His business portfolio ranges from Jessops and Levi Roots to Wonderland Magazine and Bladez Toyz.

Deborah Meadenl

Deborah Meaden launched her first business straight out of college, before setting up one of the first ‘Stefanel’ fashion franchises in the UK.She later joined her family business - Weststar Holidays before becoming a full-time investor. Her portfolio includes a range of business from a recipe sharing website a solar electricity business.

Touker Suleyman

Touker Suleyman has 40 years experience in retail and manufacturing. Originally starting his career in accountancy, Touker is now perhaps best known in business circles as the founder of quintessentially British menswear brand, Hawes & Curtis and the man credited with reinventing the seminal 90s womenswear label, Ghost.

Dragons' Den airs on BBC Two at 8PM on Thursday nights.

Episodes can be watched online via BBC iPlayer.