Little Boy Blue cast and episodes from ITV drama

ITV's Little Boy Blue is returning to screens for another outing.

Based on a real life story that shocked a nation, ITV's new powerful four-part factual drama comes from BAFTA winning writer and executive producer Jeff Pope (Appropriate Adult, The Widower).

The series is being repeated on ITV at 9PM nightly from Sunday, May 24 to Wednesday, May 27.

Little Boy Blue focuses on the shocking murder of 11-year-old Rhys Jones in Croxteth, Liverpool, in 2007. It explores parents Melanie’s and Steve’s ordeal, and tells the story of how Rhys’s murderer and associates were eventually brought to justice.

Sean Mercer was eventually found guilty of murdering Rhys, sentenced to 22-years-to-life, while a number of others were jailed for up to 12 years for their involvement.

Rhys' parents Melanie and Steve Jones supported the making of the drama, which is based on careful research.

Little Boy Blue cast

Stephen Graham (Taboo, This is England) takes the role of Detective Superintendent Dave Kelly who led the investigation into Rhys’s murder on behalf of Merseyside Police, while Sinead Keenan (Being Human) and Brian F. O’Byrne (Million Dollar Baby, Prime Suspect) play Melanie and Steve Jones.

The full cast is as follows:

Faye McKeever – Claire Olssen

Sonny Beyga – Rhys Jones

Matthew Roberts – Owen Jones

Stephen Walters – DCI Mark Guinness

Christine Tremarco – Marie Thompson

Sara Powell – Assistant Chief Constable Pat Gallan

Michael Moran – Kevin Moody

Nathan Clark Smith – Jordan Olssen

James Nelson-Joyce – James Yates

Paddy Rowan – Sean Mercer

Jack McMullen – Dean Kelly

Filmed on location in Liverpool and the North West, Little Boy Blue is produced by Kwadjo Dajan (Cilla, Mrs Biggs, Appropriate Adult) and directed by Paul Whittington (The Moorside, Cilla, The Widower, Mrs Biggs).

Little Boy Blue episodes

Little Boy Blue will run for four episodes.

Episode 1

When 11-year-old schoolboy Rhys Jones is brutally shot dead walking home from football practice, Detective Superintendent Dave Kelly is charged with bringing his teenage killer to justice. His identity is well-known, but finding the evidence to charge him proves to be a far more difficult challenge.

Episode 2

As Rhys Jones is laid to rest, a police raid at the home of Kevin Moody leads to the recovery of the gun used in his murder. Moody must choose between being labelled a "grass" and risking retribution or protecting the killer and facing jail time. An unexpected result from the forensic tests on the gun leaves the entire investigation hanging in the balance.

Episode 3

When potential witness Claire Olssen is intimidated into changing her statement, the investigation team look for alternative ways to reinforce their case. As Steve returns to work, Kelly is offered a deal that tests his resolve.

Episode 4

Mercer and his associates are tried for their roles in Rhys's murder. The verdict fails to bring closure for Mel and Steve as the fractures in their relationship come to a head. An unexpected setback leaves Kelly with the toughest decision of his career.

